Religious scholars from across faiths discuss the figure of Jesus Christ amid holy days

Today on Midday, an inter-religious dialogue about Jesus Christ, a Jewish Rabbi and teacher who is revered as a prophet in Islam, and who is the central figure in Christianity.

Islam, Judaism and Christianity are known as the three Abrahamic religions, because they recognize Abraham as a central figure in the development of each of these three, monotheistic traditions.

Midday guests today devoted their careers to furthering the cause of religious tolerance and inter-religious dialogue as scholars with the Institute for Islamic, Christian and Jewish Studies, which is based here in Baltimore.

Dr. Zayneb Sayilgan is the institute's Muslim Scholar, Dr. Benjamin Sax is the Jewish Scholar at the institute, Dr. Matthew Taylor is the scholar of Protestantism and Dr. Heather Miller Rubens is the Executive Director of ICJS and the Catholic scholar.