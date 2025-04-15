2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Baltimore saw population growth for the first time in years. Is it an opportunity for growth, or a mirage?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published April 15, 2025 at 12:25 PM EDT
Construction of a mixed-use project, including residential, at Baltimore Peninsula. The state housing secretary says Maryland has a housing shortage but is unlikely to support capping rent increases as a short-term solution. (Paul Newson/The Baltimore Banner)
Bohemian Baltimore, via Wikimedia Commons. License: CC BY-SA 4.0.
The Baltimore Banner
Construction of a mixed-use project, including residential, at Baltimore Peninsula. The state housing secretary says Maryland has a housing shortage but is unlikely to support capping rent increases as a short-term solution.

Baltimore’s population was decline for 70 years. Last month, the U.S. Census Bureau released data indicating that Baltimore’s population inched up, by fewer than 800 people in 2024. Is that a trend that can be sustained?

Charlie Duff is an architectural historian and developer in Baltimore who is the retired chair of Jubilee Baltimore, a non-profit organization that builds affordable and market-rate housing throughout the city. Duff joins us to talk demographic trends in Baltimore, and how housing could make or break an opportunity for growth here.

WYPR's Wambui Kamau reported on a recent initiative to build up housing, with an array of affordable tiny home developments.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
