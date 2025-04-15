Baltimore saw population growth for the first time in years. Is it an opportunity for growth, or a mirage?

Baltimore’s population was decline for 70 years. Last month, the U.S. Census Bureau released data indicating that Baltimore’s population inched up, by fewer than 800 people in 2024. Is that a trend that can be sustained?

Charlie Duff is an architectural historian and developer in Baltimore who is the retired chair of Jubilee Baltimore, a non-profit organization that builds affordable and market-rate housing throughout the city. Duff joins us to talk demographic trends in Baltimore, and how housing could make or break an opportunity for growth here.

WYPR's Wambui Kamau reported on a recent initiative to build up housing, with an array of affordable tiny home developments.

