As immigration enforcement ramps up, concerns about Maryland ICE facilities and policies

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published March 25, 2025 at 12:02 PM EDT
A demonstration at the CASA Welcome Center protesting the Baltimore ICE holding cells. Photo by Emily Hofstaedter/WYPR.
Emily Hofstaedter
/
WYPR
A demonstration at the CASA Welcome Center protesting the Baltimore ICE holding cells.

A recent review of Department of Homeland Security data by The Guardian found that February 2025 saw more arrests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement—ICE— than any other month in the past 7 years.

Here in Maryland, the uptick in immigration enforcement is clear to immigrants attorneys and their advocates. Detained immigrants held in the downtown holding rooms used by the Baltimore Field Office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement report going unfed in overcrowded, windowless rooms.

WYPR reporter Emily Hofstaedter reported on this story and what advocates are saying about the conditions in local holding rooms.

And Adam Crandell, an immigration lawyer and Partner with Eldridge Crandell, joins Midday to discuss immigration law and what he's hearing from Marylanders caught up in the complex immigration process.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
