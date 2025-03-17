How does Gov. Wes Moore propose plugging Maryland's $3.3 billion budget hole?

As the 2025 General Assembly reaches its midway point, the most pressing issue facing lawmakers is the state’s budget deficit.

Matthew Gardner of the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy joins Midday to share the details of Gov. Wes Moore’s budget proposal. Will higher taxes for higher earners be part of the final package?

Legislators will vote soon on their version of the state’s 2026 budget, which includes ways to close that $3 billion dollar budget deficit.