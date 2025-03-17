2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Midday

How does Gov. Wes Moore propose plugging Maryland's $3.3 billion budget hole?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published March 17, 2025 at 11:53 AM EDT
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore speaks at an event in College Park on January 14, 2025. Photo Rachel Baye/WYPR.
As the 2025 General Assembly reaches its midway point, the most pressing issue facing lawmakers is the state’s budget deficit.

Matthew Gardner of the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy joins Midday to share the details of Gov. Wes Moore’s budget proposal. Will higher taxes for higher earners be part of the final package?

Legislators will vote soon on their version of the state’s 2026 budget, which includes ways to close that $3 billion dollar budget deficit.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
