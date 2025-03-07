© 2025 WYPR
Midday

Midday at the movies: Oscars recap, and a review of documentary 'No Other Land'

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published March 7, 2025 at 12:15 PM EST
'No Other Land,' a documentary made by a pair of Palestinian and Israeli filmmakers, follows the harrowing stories of one West Bank community.
Courtesy of filmmakers.
'No Other Land,' a documentary made by a pair of Palestinian and Israeli filmmakers, follows the harrowing stories of one West Bank community.

Today is Midday at the Movies, our monthly focus on new films and film-industry trends with movie aficionados Jed Dietz, founding director of the Maryland Film Festival, and Max Weiss, film critic and Editor-in-Chief of Baltimore Magazine.

Our insiders look back at the winners of Oscars 2025 and share what surprised them about the ceremony.

Plus, remembering Gene Hackman's long career in Hollywood and a review of No Other Land, a documentary following the unlikely friendship between an Israeli and Palestinian filmmaker. In the West Bank, the pair document a Palestinian community's harrowing existence in the path of Israeli settlements.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
