Midday at the movies: Oscars recap, and a review of documentary 'No Other Land'

Today is Midday at the Movies, our monthly focus on new films and film-industry trends with movie aficionados Jed Dietz, founding director of the Maryland Film Festival, and Max Weiss, film critic and Editor-in-Chief of Baltimore Magazine.

Our insiders look back at the winners of Oscars 2025 and share what surprised them about the ceremony.

Plus, remembering Gene Hackman's long career in Hollywood and a review of No Other Land, a documentary following the unlikely friendship between an Israeli and Palestinian filmmaker. In the West Bank, the pair document a Palestinian community's harrowing existence in the path of Israeli settlements.