Anger and frustration is too often escalating into violence on Maryland roads. What can we do about it?

On Midday, a conversation about the increasing problem of road rage.

In our state, there were 5 times the number of incidents involving shootings on Maryland roads than there were 10 years earlier.

Maryland State Police began a special initiative last summer to investigate highway violence. 14 people have been arrested, so far. In Annapolis, lawmakers are discussing about legislation to make it easier to charge people with crimes committed in their cars.

Why do you think that incidents of road rage are more frequent than they once were, and what should we do about it?

Lillian Reed is a The Baltimore Banner reporter who has covered this story.

Pat Brown, a supervisor with AAA Driving School Operations, also join Midday to discuss how he instructs new drivers to make better decisions while driving.

Plus, Christine Nizer, MDOT MVA Administrator and Wes Moore’s Highway Safety Administrative representative joins Midday to discuss the state's initiatives to battle road rage.

Nizer collaborates with the Highway Safety Offices of several other states. What is working elsewhere in the country that might in Maryland?