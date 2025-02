The Baltimore Peace Movement is a community-based non-profit group that works to end violence in Baltimore. On four weekends each year, they hold events to encourage those who would do harm to act peacefully, and to help those who are in danger or who are in mourning.

Midday checks-in with the Peace Movement, and hear the latest from co-organizer Darnyle Wharton. He is also the Deputy Director Baltimore Community Mediation Center.