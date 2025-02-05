© 2025 WYPR
Midday

Midday Special: Governor Wes Moore's 2025 State of the State

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published February 5, 2025 at 3:49 PM EST
Maryland Governor Wes Moore
Maryland Govenor Wes Moore

On a special edition of Midday, a live broadcast of Gov. Wes Moore's 2025 State of the State speech

With the state facing a $3 billion budget gap, Moore makes the case for focusing on what he calls "three pillars" to confront this financial crisis. These areas of focus include investing in business industries of the future, improving the state's tax system and investing in Maryland's residents.

House Minority Leader Jason Buckel followed Moore with the Republican response, highlighting a similar sense of urgency and concern with the state's budget challenges.

In this special broadcast Tom is joined by Josh Kurtz, Founding Editor of Maryland Matters, for analysis of the speeches in Annapolis.

