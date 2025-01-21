© 2025 WYPR
A perspective on the politics of 2025 with Nuestra Raices founder, Angelo Solera

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published January 21, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Angelo Solera, Founder and Executive Director of Nuestras Raices, Inc.
Courtesy Photo from Angelo Solera
Angelo Solera, Founder and Executive Director of Nuestras Raices, Inc.

Today, we hear a viewpoint from Nuestra Raices, Inc., which was founded in 2019 to work among the Hispanic and Latino communities of Baltimore City. In 2024, the organization created the documentary We Are Baltimore, to showcase their organization's work to preserve the diversity of the region's Latino and Hispanic cultures.

Angelo Solera, the Founder and Executive Director of the organization, joins Midday to discuss his organization's outlook for 2025, and the politics of the post-2024 election era.

Politics, Latinos, Immigration
Tom Hall
Host, Midday
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
