A perspective on the politics of 2025 with Nuestra Raices founder, Angelo Solera

Today, we hear a viewpoint from Nuestra Raices, Inc., which was founded in 2019 to work among the Hispanic and Latino communities of Baltimore City. In 2024, the organization created the documentary We Are Baltimore, to showcase their organization's work to preserve the diversity of the region's Latino and Hispanic cultures.

Angelo Solera, the Founder and Executive Director of the organization, joins Midday to discuss his organization's outlook for 2025, and the politics of the post-2024 election era.