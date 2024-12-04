© 2024 WYPR
The launch of a new survey tracks concerns over crime, economy and more in Baltimore region

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published December 4, 2024 at 12:32 PM EST
The Baltimore Metropolitan Council recently released a survey that examined what the top-of-mind issues are around the region. Mike Kelly, BMC’s executive director, joins us to take stock of the survey's results on how Marylanders feel on a wide range of issues.

The BMC brings together the chief executives of Baltimore and the counties that surround it, as well as others, to look at the challenges each jurisdiction faces through the lens of regional cooperation and shared interest.

