News Wrap: Reports identify errors in Safe Streets payment process

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published November 22, 2024 at 12:00 PM EST
One Safe Streets worker checks in with local kids and hands out winter hats during a block party.
Emily Hofstaedter/ WYPR news.
On the Midday Newswrap, WYPR's Emily Hofstaedter discusses her recent reporting on the first audit of Baltimore’s Safe Streets program. The first biennial audit for MONSE, which oversees Safe Streets, found the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement had weak processes to prevent duplicate payments and overpayments to contractors.

Ultimately, the audit found no evidence of fraud but warned that MONSE was making itself susceptible to fraud if it did not heed recommendations from the Department of Audits.

Midday MiddayWYPR Programsviolence interruption
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
