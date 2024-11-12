New leaders, and new districts, coming to Baltimore County
WYPR Reporter John Lee joins Midday to discuss an eventful time in Baltimore County politics.
The Baltimore County Council is set to expand in 2026 after voters approved a measure to add two members to the 7-member body. And with Johnny Olszewski heading to Washington, D.C., the county also needs to find a new county executive.
Plus, the Baltimore County Council decided to keep a district map it drew for nine council seats, but the issues is not resolved. Councilman Julian Jones, a Democrat, said is it likely the County Council will be sued over the nine-district map.
Lee catches us up on the latest.