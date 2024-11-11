It was a big year for women's sports, from Maryland's Angel Reese to the Paris Olympics.

2024 has been a transformative year for women’s sports with the prominence of Baltimore's own Angel Reese, along with Caitlin Clark, in the WNBA. Plus, the summer Olympics in Paris saw the women's soccer team and gymnastics team earning gold.

Two sports journalists join Midday to discuss the breakout year in women's sports in advance of a symposium being held Tuesday at The Shirley Povich Center for Sports Journalism at the University of Maryland.

Guests for this conversation are USA Today Sports columnist Christine Brennan and The Ringer staff writer Mirin Fader. Brennan is also author of the forthcoming book, "On Her Game: Caitlin Clark and the Revolution in Women's Sports" while Fader is the author of the recently released book "Dream: The Life and Legacy of Hakeem Olajuwon."