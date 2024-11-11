© 2024 WYPR
Midday

It was a big year for women's sports, from Maryland's Angel Reese to the Paris Olympics.

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published November 11, 2024 at 12:15 PM EST
Chicago Sky's Angel Reese looks to pass during the team's WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday, May 30, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast
/
AP
Chicago Sky's Angel Reese looks to pass during the team's WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday, May 30, 2024, in Chicago.

2024 has been a transformative year for women’s sports with the prominence of Baltimore's own Angel Reese, along with Caitlin Clark, in the WNBA. Plus, the summer Olympics in Paris saw the women's soccer team and gymnastics team earning gold.

Two sports journalists join Midday to discuss the breakout year in women's sports in advance of a symposium being held Tuesday at The Shirley Povich Center for Sports Journalism at the University of Maryland.

Guests for this conversation are USA Today Sports columnist Christine Brennan and The Ringer staff writer Mirin Fader. Brennan is also author of the forthcoming book, "On Her Game: Caitlin Clark and the Revolution in Women's Sports" while Fader is the author of the recently released book "Dream: The Life and Legacy of Hakeem Olajuwon."

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, left, watches Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark take a free throw during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Erin Hooley
/
AP
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, left, watches Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark take a free throw during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in Chicago.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
