Midday

Healthwatch with Dr. Wen: What is the future of public health policy in wake of 2024's elections?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published November 11, 2024 at 12:00 PM EST
Dr. Leana Wen is a Washington Post columnist, professor at George Washington University's Milken Institute School of Public Health, author of the book Lifelines: A Doctor's Journey in the Fight for Public Health, and former Baltimore City Health Commissioner.
Courtesy Photo
On today's Midday Healthwatchour monthly conversations about public health with Dr. Leana Wen, we discuss the future of public health policy as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to begin his second term.

Given his administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic during his first term, what can we expect in the case of a future health crisis? And what will the fate of agencies like the FDA or CDC be?

Wen will answer your questions about bird flu, COVID-19 and your health concerns.

Wen was the Health Commissioner of Baltimore City from 2014 to 2018. In addition to being a columnist on health matters for the Washington Post, she also writes on medical topics for CNN, and she serves as a scholar at George Washington University and the Brookings Institution.

Midday Healthwatch
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
