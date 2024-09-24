A Baltimore author follows the rise of Christian nationalism in 'The Violent Take It By Force'
Christian nationalism, propelled by evangelicalism and hard-right fervor, increasingly features prominently in mainstream conversation about politics.
Dr. Matthew Taylor explores the explosion of the New Apostolic Reformation in America, which has come to animate millions across the country, in his new book, The Violent Take It By Force. Taylor, a scholar of Protestantism at the Baltimore-based Institute for Islamic, Christian, and Jewish Studies, joins us to discuss his research.