A Baltimore author follows the rise of Christian nationalism in 'The Violent Take It By Force'

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published September 24, 2024 at 12:01 PM EDT
Photo courtesy author.

Christian nationalism, propelled by evangelicalism and hard-right fervor, increasingly features prominently in mainstream conversation about politics.

Dr. Matthew Taylor explores the explosion of the New Apostolic Reformation in America, which has come to animate millions across the country, in his new book, The Violent Take It By Force. Taylor, a scholar of Protestantism at the Baltimore-based Institute for Islamic, Christian, and Jewish Studies, joins us to discuss his research.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
