Midday

Can Baltimore grow its economy with everyone in mind?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published August 13, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Colin Tarbert, President and CEO of the Baltimore Development Corporation
The Baltimore metro region lost nearly 23,000 jobs in the first quarter of this year, but 54 new businesses began in Baltimore city during the second quarter, and the city attracted more than $56 million dollars in venture capital investment.

My guest today is Colin Tarbert. He is the President and CEO of the Baltimore Development Corporation, the agency that oversees economic development for the city of Baltimore.

We discuss growing the local economy, and if capital investment can be made to benefit all residents of Baltimore.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
