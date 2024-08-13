Can Baltimore grow its economy with everyone in mind?

The Baltimore metro region lost nearly 23,000 jobs in the first quarter of this year, but 54 new businesses began in Baltimore city during the second quarter, and the city attracted more than $56 million dollars in venture capital investment.

My guest today is Colin Tarbert. He is the President and CEO of the Baltimore Development Corporation, the agency that oversees economic development for the city of Baltimore.

We discuss growing the local economy, and if capital investment can be made to benefit all residents of Baltimore.