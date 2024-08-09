How would Project 2025 impact political appointees and federal workers?

ProPublica reporter Alec MacGillis recently wrote about Paul Dans, the former director of Project 2025

which was created to help build the next Republican administration. Dans has Baltimore roots as the son of a Johns Hopkins professor.

According to MacGillis, by the time Dans stepped down from his role with Project 2025, much of the work was in place to develop a large database of Trump loyal appointees to put in federal jobs.

MacGillis joins Midday to discuss more about Paul Dans and the details of Project 2025.