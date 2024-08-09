© 2024 WYPR
Midday

How would Project 2025 impact political appointees and federal workers?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published August 9, 2024 at 12:03 PM EDT
Kristen Eichamer holds a Project 2025 fan in the group's tent at the Iowa State Fair
Charlie Neibergall
/
AP
Kristen Eichamer holds a Project 2025 fan in the group's tent at the Iowa State Fair.

ProPublica reporter Alec MacGillis recently wrote about Paul Dans, the former director of Project 2025
which was created to help build the next Republican administration. Dans has Baltimore roots as the son of a Johns Hopkins professor.

According to MacGillis, by the time Dans stepped down from his role with Project 2025, much of the work was in place to develop a large database of Trump loyal appointees to put in federal jobs.

MacGillis joins Midday to discuss more about Paul Dans and the details of Project 2025.

Alec MacGillis
Courtesy photo from Alec MacGillis
Alec MacGillis, Reporter for ProPublica

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
