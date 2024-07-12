© 2024 WYPR
Midday

Rousuck Review: The Contemporary American Theater Festival

By J. Wynn Rousuck,
Tom HallTeria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published July 12, 2024 at 2:03 PM EDT
Jean Christian Barry Roderick Hill and Jasminn Johnson in 'Tornado Tastes Like Aluminum Sting.'
Seth Freeman
Jean Christian Barry Roderick Hill and Jasminn Johnson in 'Tornado Tastes Like Aluminum Sting.'

Theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck joins Midday to share another weekly review of a local theatrical production.

We discuss the Contemporary American Theater Festival, continuing at Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, WV, through July 28. Several plays are on stage at the festivals, do share a common theme?

Caroline Neff, left, and Deanna Myers, right, in 'Enough to Let the Light In.'
Caroline Neff, left, and Deanna Myers, right, in 'Enough to Let the Light In.'
Seth Freeman
Kenneth Tigar in 'The Happiest Man on Earth.'
Kenneth Tigar in 'The Happiest Man on Earth.'
Seth Freeman

Stay Connected
J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years.
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
