© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Writings on nonviolence, as relevant as ever, in 'A Ministry of Risk'

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 24, 2024 at 12:01 PM EDT

“Peace is the duty of our time,” Phillip Berrigan told a class of college students in 1965. 60 years later, it remains so.

Berrigan was an iconic peace activist, a soldier, a priest, a scholar, and a protester who came to international prominence as part of the Catonsville 9, a group that burned draft cards in 1968, during the Vietnam war.

In 1973, Berrigan, with his wife, Elizabeth McAlister, founded Jonah House in Baltimore, a Catholic Worker House inspired by the gospel nonviolence work of Dorothy Day.

Today on Midday, a conversation about the work of Philip Berrigan, whose writing has been assembled in a new collection, A Ministry of Risk.

Brad Wolf edited the work. He is a lawyer, former prosecutor, professor, and community college dean. He is cofounder of Peace Action Network of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, an affiliate of Peace Action and a partner of World BEYOND War. Brad's writings have been published in The Progressive, Common Dreams, Counterpunch, Antiwar.com, Consortium News, and Dappled Things.

We also speak with Brendan Walsh and Willa Bickham, the founders of another Catholic Worker House in Southwest Baltimore called Viva House.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPR Books
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes