Writings on nonviolence, as relevant as ever, in 'A Ministry of Risk'

“Peace is the duty of our time,” Phillip Berrigan told a class of college students in 1965. 60 years later, it remains so.

Berrigan was an iconic peace activist, a soldier, a priest, a scholar, and a protester who came to international prominence as part of the Catonsville 9, a group that burned draft cards in 1968, during the Vietnam war.

In 1973, Berrigan, with his wife, Elizabeth McAlister, founded Jonah House in Baltimore, a Catholic Worker House inspired by the gospel nonviolence work of Dorothy Day.

Today on Midday, a conversation about the work of Philip Berrigan, whose writing has been assembled in a new collection, A Ministry of Risk.

Brad Wolf edited the work. He is a lawyer, former prosecutor, professor, and community college dean. He is cofounder of Peace Action Network of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, an affiliate of Peace Action and a partner of World BEYOND War. Brad's writings have been published in The Progressive, Common Dreams, Counterpunch, Antiwar.com, Consortium News, and Dappled Things.

We also speak with Brendan Walsh and Willa Bickham, the founders of another Catholic Worker House in Southwest Baltimore called Viva House.