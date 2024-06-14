© 2024 WYPR
Sweet Honey in the Rock celebrate 50 years with Keystone Korner show

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 14, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT

The Grammy-nominated vocal ensemble Sweet Honey in the Rock celebrated their 50-year anniversary in November. Their current roster includes vocalists Carol Maillard, Louise Robinson, Aisha Kahlil, Nitanju Bolade Casel, and Navasha Daya, with Romeir Mendez on upright acoustic/electric bass, and American Sign Language interpreter, Barbara Hunt.

Carol Maillard, a founding members of Sweet Honey in the Rock joins Midday to look ahead to weekend performance Saturday and Sunday at the Keystone Korner Jazz Club in Baltimore.

Midday
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
