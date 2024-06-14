Sweet Honey in the Rock celebrate 50 years with Keystone Korner show

The Grammy-nominated vocal ensemble Sweet Honey in the Rock celebrated their 50-year anniversary in November. Their current roster includes vocalists Carol Maillard, Louise Robinson, Aisha Kahlil, Nitanju Bolade Casel, and Navasha Daya, with Romeir Mendez on upright acoustic/electric bass, and American Sign Language interpreter, Barbara Hunt.

Carol Maillard, a founding members of Sweet Honey in the Rock joins Midday to look ahead to weekend performance Saturday and Sunday at the Keystone Korner Jazz Club in Baltimore.