© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Baltimore's Lyric asks kids to dream big

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 14, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Courtesy of Lyric Baltimore.

The Baltimore Lyric Performing Arts Center is asked local young people to imagine a better world through poetry, writing and art. The 7th annual contest sees 16 area students chosen as finalists.

Denise Gantt, the Director of Education and a resident artist with Lyric Baltimore, joins us to talk about the winners.

VisionariesDreamers
Aderayo SofoluweJa’kayla Holmes
Ashanti Nicole GillisJeshua Starghill-Shaka
Brendan NewtonKendall Riley Curtis
Chinyere Olanna NwosuKinsley Potts
Christian AlexanderMakayli Rose Garcia
David ArowoloMariah Cole
Hanna AcevedoMohamed Cisse
Isabel Faith Ann FoltzTenzin Dorjee
Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayLyric Baltimore
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes