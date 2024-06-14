Baltimore's Lyric asks kids to dream big
The Baltimore Lyric Performing Arts Center is asked local young people to imagine a better world through poetry, writing and art. The 7th annual contest sees 16 area students chosen as finalists.
Denise Gantt, the Director of Education and a resident artist with Lyric Baltimore, joins us to talk about the winners.
|Visionaries
|Dreamers
|Aderayo Sofoluwe
|Ja’kayla Holmes
|Ashanti Nicole Gillis
|Jeshua Starghill-Shaka
|Brendan Newton
|Kendall Riley Curtis
|Chinyere Olanna Nwosu
|Kinsley Potts
|Christian Alexander
|Makayli Rose Garcia
|David Arowolo
|Mariah Cole
|Hanna Acevedo
|Mohamed Cisse
|Isabel Faith Ann Foltz
|Tenzin Dorjee