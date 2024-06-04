© 2024 WYPR
Overcrowding plagues Baltimore County schools. Officials struggle with what to do next.

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersJohn LeeSam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 4, 2024 at 3:33 PM EDT
People gather in attendance for a Baltimore County Board of Education meeting in July 2023. (Heather Diehl/The Baltimore Banner)
Heather Diehl
/
The Baltimore Banner
People gather in attendance for a Baltimore County Board of Education meeting in July 2023.

A controversial piece of legislation passed by the Baltimore County Council Monday night attempts to restrict development near overcrowded schools.

The effort seeks to address rampant overcrowding in county schools, but critics of the bill say it will do little to relieve crowded classrooms and will only worsen the county’s affordable housing crisis.

WYPR Reporter John Lee covers Baltimore County and joined Midday to discuss the latest.

Baltimore County SchoolsBaltimore County
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
John Lee
John Lee is a reporter for WYPR covering Baltimore County. @JohnWesleyLee2
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
