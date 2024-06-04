Overcrowding plagues Baltimore County schools. Officials struggle with what to do next.
A controversial piece of legislation passed by the Baltimore County Council Monday night attempts to restrict development near overcrowded schools.
The effort seeks to address rampant overcrowding in county schools, but critics of the bill say it will do little to relieve crowded classrooms and will only worsen the county’s affordable housing crisis.
WYPR Reporter John Lee covers Baltimore County and joined Midday to discuss the latest.