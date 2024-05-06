Healthwatch With Dr. Leana Wen: Should we worry about bird flu?

Dr. Leana Wen joins Tom for Midday Healthwatch for their monthly discussion about the public health of Charm City residents.

Today, Wen will answer your questions about the recent outbreak of bird flu among animal populations, including dairy cows. While documented cases are clustered in just a handful of states, the Maryland Department of Agriculture is taking steps to protectthe state’s food supply and residents.

In March, one documented case of bird flu was discovered in a human host, in someone with close contact with cows.

Wen wrote about the spread of the virus for The Washington Post. How concerned are public health experts about bird flu?

Wen is a former health commissioner of Baltimore. She’s a columnist on health matters for the Washington Post, a medical expert at CNN, and a scholar at George Washington University and the Brookings Institution.