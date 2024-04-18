© 2024 WYPR
Are you in Baltimore's music scene? This music census wants to hear from you.

By Sam Bermas-Dawes,
Tom HallTeria Rogers
Published April 18, 2024 at 12:40 PM EDT
'Chasing Verity' on stage Baltimore Soundstage in 2014.
Photo by Joliana Sarro.
'Chasing Verity' gets ready to play at Baltimore Soundstage in 2014.

Many different people make local music possible, from artists and producers to music teachers and venue owners. The Baltimore Music Census, a first of its kind effort in the city, wants to hear from anyone involved in local music. What do they need to make Baltimore’s music scene thrive?

Anna Harwell Celenza is a professor at Johns Hopkins University and an organizer of the Baltimore Music Census, which is accepting input online until April 30. We ask her about the survey, and what she hopes to find.

Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for <i>Midday</i>.
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
