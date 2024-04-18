Are you in Baltimore's music scene? This music census wants to hear from you.

Many different people make local music possible, from artists and producers to music teachers and venue owners. The Baltimore Music Census, a first of its kind effort in the city, wants to hear from anyone involved in local music. What do they need to make Baltimore’s music scene thrive?

Anna Harwell Celenza is a professor at Johns Hopkins University and an organizer of the Baltimore Music Census, which is accepting input online until April 30. We ask her about the survey, and what she hopes to find.