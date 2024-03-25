Howard County's Sen. Clarence Lam sets his sights on Congress

In today’s installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidates, we talk with state Sen. Clarence Lam, a Democrat who is one of several members of the Maryland General Assembly running for U.S. Congress in the 3rd Congressional District. The incumbent, congressman John Sarbanes,announced last year he would retire from the House of Representatives in January 2025.

Sen. Lam is in his second term representing District 12 in the state Senate. When he was first elected in 2019, the district included parts of Baltimore County and Howard County. After redistricting, he now represents Anne Arundel and Howard counties. He serves on the Finance Committee, and he chairs the Joint Committee on Fair Practices and State Personnel Oversight. He is also the Secretary of the MD Legislative Asian-American & Pacific Islander Caucus.

Prior to his election to the Senate, he served in the House of Delegates for one term.

In addition to his legislative work, Dr. Lam is the Director of the Preventive Medicine Residency Program and an Assistant Professor in the Department of Health Policy & Management at the Bloomberg School. He’s also the Medical Director for Occupational Health at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, where he continues to see patients every week, even when the General Assembly is in session.

