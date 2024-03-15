News Wrap: Fani Willis, Biden's documents and minority voters

On today's Midday Newswrap, a breakdown of headlines in national news.

Judge Scott McAfee of Fulton Superior Court in Atlanta issued a ruling about the status of Prosecutor Fani Willis in the Georgia election interference case involving Donald Trump and 14 other co-defendants. We discuss the latest with legal scholar Kim Wehle, a law professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law and creator of the Simple Politics Substack and YouTube podcast.

We also speak with John Whitehouse, the News Director at Media Matters for America, about Robert Hur's controversial report about President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents after his term as Vice President. The report included disparaging remarks about the President’s mental acuity.

And we speak to Russell Contraras, the Senior Race and Justice Reporter for the Axios Latino Newsletter, about new polling that indicates that Joe Biden has some work to do to win over people of color.