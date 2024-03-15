© 2024 WYPR
News Wrap: Fani Willis, Biden's documents and minority voters

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published March 15, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government Center during a news conference, Aug. 14, 2023, in Atlanta.
1 of 3  — Fani Willis
John Bazemore / AP
John Bazemore / AP
Department of Justice Special Counsel Robert Hur listens during a House Judiciary Committee hearing, Tuesday March 12, 2024, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
2 of 3  — Biden Classified Documents
Jacquelyn Martin / AP
Jacquelyn Martin / AP
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a reception for Hispanic Heritage Month in Washington, Sept. 30, 2022.
3 of 3  — Joe Biden
Susan Walsh / AP
Susan Walsh / AP

On today's Midday Newswrap, a breakdown of headlines in national news.

Judge Scott McAfee of Fulton Superior Court in Atlanta issued a ruling about the status of Prosecutor Fani Willis in the Georgia election interference case involving Donald Trump and 14 other co-defendants. We discuss the latest with legal scholar Kim Wehle, a law professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law and creator of the Simple Politics Substack and YouTube podcast.

We also speak with John Whitehouse, the News Director at Media Matters for America, about Robert Hur's controversial report about President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents after his term as Vice President. The report included disparaging remarks about the President’s mental acuity.

And we speak to Russell Contraras, the Senior Race and Justice Reporter for the Axios Latino Newsletter, about new polling that indicates that Joe Biden has some work to do to win over people of color.

