Can redevelopment at Mondawmin empower the neighborhood?

Joining Midday to discuss this are two community leaders involved in a project to re-imagine a retail space in Baltimore’s Mondawmin Mall.

The Target store at Mondawmin Mall, which closed in 2018, was purchased by The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company CEO Tim Regan along with the CEO of Exelon, Calvin Butler. With a host of nonprofit and corporate partners, the space is being transformed into The Village at Mondawmin. One of those partners is Joseph Jones, the founder and CEO of The Center for Urban Families.

Tim Regan and Joseph Jones join the show to give an update on the progress and impact of this development.