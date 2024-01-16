© 2024 WYPR
Midday

How will new ownership impact The Baltimore Sun?

By Tom Hall,
Malarie Pinkard-PierreTeria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published January 16, 2024 at 12:00 PM EST
Exterior of the former Baltimore Sun building in South Baltimore seen in 2022. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
Ulysses Muñoz
/
The Baltimore Banner
Exterior of the former Baltimore Sun building in South Baltimore seen in 2022.

The Baltimore Sun was sold to David Smith, the Executive Chairman of Sinclair Broadcasting.

The conservative media conglomerate owns the Fox45 TV station in Baltimore, and more than 200 other stations across the country.

Melody Simmons, a Senior Reporter for the Baltimore Business Journal, joins us to discuss the news.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

baltimore sun
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
