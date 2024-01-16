How will new ownership impact The Baltimore Sun?

The Baltimore Sun was sold to David Smith, the Executive Chairman of Sinclair Broadcasting.

The conservative media conglomerate owns the Fox45 TV station in Baltimore, and more than 200 other stations across the country.

Melody Simmons, a Senior Reporter for the Baltimore Business Journal, joins us to discuss the news.

