Midday

Can Baltimore become a tech hub?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published January 8, 2024 at 12:00 PM EST
Artificial Intelligence is making a new path for how we think, write, and create
Artificial Intelligence Foundation
/
Flickr
Artificial Intelligence is making a new path for how we think, write, and create

Baltimore has succeeded in a competition with more than 400 other jurisdictions to receive a designation by the federal government as a “tech hub.” This designation, which we share with 30 other cities, allows us to compete for tens of millions of dollars in federal grants to develop new innovations in AI that can be applied to health care.

Next month, the Greater Baltimore Committee will submit an application for the first tranche of federal grants, on behalf of a consortium of local institutions and businesses. Today on Midday, let’s talk about who is part of that consortium, how those federal dollars would be distributed, and the case to be made for Baltimore to receive this federal support.

Guests for this program include:
LaToya C. Staten, Director of Impact for Fearless
Jennifer Vey, Executive VP of Policy and Research at the Greater Baltimore Committee
Pothik Chatterjee, Executive VP and Chief Economic Officer at the Greater Baltimore Committee

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
