Newswrap: MD court appeals gun safety law. What happens next?

Last week, a ten-year-old Maryland law regarding licensing requirements for handguns was declared unconstitutional by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.

On the same day, a judge in Oregon struck down a law that would have prohibited high-capacity magazines in addition to requiring background checks and training to obtain gun permits.

What do these rulings indicate for gun regulations and gun safety moving forward? Tom speaks with Eric Tirschwell, the executive director and chief litigation counsel ofEverytown Lawabout last week's legal news.

