Midday

Newswrap: MD court appeals gun safety law. What happens next?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published December 1, 2023 at 12:04 PM EST
Last week, a ten-year-old Maryland law regarding licensing requirements for handguns was declared unconstitutional by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.

On the same day, a judge in Oregon struck down a law that would have prohibited high-capacity magazines in addition to requiring background checks and training to obtain gun permits.

What do these rulings indicate for gun regulations and gun safety moving forward? Tom speaks with Eric Tirschwell, the executive director and chief litigation counsel ofEverytown Lawabout last week's legal news.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
