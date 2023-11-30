Student loan confusion: Who pays and when and how?

According to the Federal Reserve, over the last decade, the amount of student debt carried by Americans has jumped up 66% to more than $1.77 trillion. Borrowers in Maryland are estimated to have the highest average amount of debt at nearly $40,000 per person.

On October 1, 2023, a three-year hiatus from loan payment due to the pandemic ended. There is great uncertainty surrounding the new rules governing who has to pay and how much they have to pay.

Three guests join the show to help us understand these student loan problems. Washington Post Higher Education Reporter Danielle Douglas-Gabriel, University of the District of Columbia law student Jenaya Moore and Student Loan Justice Founder Alan Collinge.

Courtesy Photos Washington Post Reporter Danielle Douglas-Gabriel, University of the District of Columbia Law student Jenaya Moore, Student Loan Justice Founder Alan Collinge

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.