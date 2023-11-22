What Ya Got Cooking for Thanksgiving?

It’s the What Ya' Got Cookin'? Thanksgiving edition, a beloved tradition here on Midday, going all the way back to 2016. Tom talks with John Shields, owner of Gertrude's at the Baltimore Museum of Art and Damian Mosely of Blacksauce Kitchen.

The two chefs talk with Tom and the Midday callers about cooking tips and food faux pas for folks preparing tomorrow's big meal.

We also get a special check-in from Tom's mom, Rosemary Hall.

Thelma's Crab and Artichoke Dip

Serves 8 to 10

Ingredients

8 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

1 cup mayonnaise

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, at room temperature

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

Juice of 1 lemon

1/8 teaspoon cayenne

Freshly ground black pepper

1 jar (16 ounces) artichoke hearts, drained and cut into small pieces

1 pound Maryland lump crabmeat, picked over

½ cup chopped parsley

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Butter a 6-cup casserole dish.

Combine the cheese, mayonnaise, cream cheese, mustard, Worcestershire, lemon juice, cayenne, and black pepper in a large bowl. Stir until well mixed. Gently fold in the artichoke hearts, crabmeat, and parsley. Pour the mixture into the casserole dish.

Bake for 25 to 30 minutes. Serve warm

Adapted from Chesapeake Bay Cooking with John Shields, Johns Hopkins University Press.

Rosemary Hall's Baked Apricots

Ingredients:

2 one-pound cans of apricots, drained

2 cups crushed pretzels

6 TBL melted butter

2 TBL brown sugar

Directions:

Mix pretzels with the butter and brown sugar.

Grease a casserole dish and coat the bottom with most (not all) of the pretzel mixture.

Pour the drained apricots on top of the pretzel mixture.

Sprinkle remaining pretzel mixture on top of the apricots.

Bake for 30 minutes at 350 degrees.

Chef Damian Mosley (left) is the owner and proprietor of Blacksauce Kitchen, a mobile food enterprise; Chef John Shields is co-founder of Gertrude's Chesapeake Kitchen at the Baltimore Museum of Art. (courtesy photos)

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.