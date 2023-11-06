Peace Movement Weekend sees zero homicides, focus on wellness

The Baltimore Peace Movement, formerly Baltimore Ceasefire, holds Peace Promise events on four weekends every year that include sacred space rituals, and life-affirming activities that celebrate peace and give voice to the deep-seeded desire to end violence in our city. After each of these weekends, we invite organizers of the Baltimore Peace Movement to share reflections on the events of the previous weekend, and to inspire people to get involved.

Letrice Gant is Deputy Director of the Baltimore Community Mediation Center and one of the organizers of the Baltimore Peace Movement. The next Peace Promise weekend is the first weekend in February.

