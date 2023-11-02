© 2023 WYPR
Movies: "Killers of the Flower Moon" and Priscilla Presley

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published November 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT
Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone in "Killers of the Flower Moon"
Paramount Pictures
Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone in "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Today is Midday at the Movies, our monthly focus on new films and film-industry trends, with our regular movie aficionados, Jed Dietz, founding director of the Maryland Film Festival, and Ann Hornaday, film critic for the Washington Post.

We will discuss Martin Scorsese's latest film, Killers of the Flower Moon. We also discuss a new documentary about Lady Bird Diaries, a stunning documentary intimately capturing the life of the First Lady during the consequential years of the Lynden B. Johnson administration.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
