Dr. Walter Earl Fluker on religious connections and social justice

Tom's guest is an African American religious scholar whose work focuses on the intersection of race and religion. Dr. Walter Earl Fluker is a Distinguished Professor at the Howard Thurman Center at Hartford University for Religion and Peace in Hartford, CT. He has been invited by the Institute for Islamic, Christian and Jewish Studies to give the annual Manekin-Clark Lecture, which he’ll deliver on Monday night at Northside Baptist Church. His talk is entitled Wake Up Running: A Vision for Connection and Transformation.