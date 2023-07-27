© 2023 WYPR
Midday

Five-Time MLB All-Star Adam Jones and sportscaster Jerry Coleman

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published July 27, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT
The Baltimore Orioles have excited fans and lit up Major League baseball with a roster chock-full of terrific young talent.

Adam Jones was one of the young talents in the big leagues 20 years ago when he was drafted by the Seattle Mariners. He was a fan favorite during his ten years with the Orioles, even during seasons when the team struggled.

Adam Jones joins Tom along with his co-pilot on the Adam Jones podcast, MLB legend Jerry Coleman.

Former Baltimore Orioles Adam Jones and sportscaster Jerry Coleman
Former Baltimore Orioles Adam Jones and sportscaster Jerry Coleman

