Five-Time MLB All-Star Adam Jones and sportscaster Jerry Coleman

The Baltimore Orioles have excited fans and lit up Major League baseball with a roster chock-full of terrific young talent.

Adam Jones was one of the young talents in the big leagues 20 years ago when he was drafted by the Seattle Mariners. He was a fan favorite during his ten years with the Orioles, even during seasons when the team struggled.

Adam Jones joins Tom along with his co-pilot on the Adam Jones podcast, MLB legend Jerry Coleman.

Courtesy photos from The Baltimore Banner and Jerry Coleman / Former Baltimore Orioles Adam Jones and sportscaster Jerry Coleman

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

