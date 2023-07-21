© 2023 WYPR
Programs
Midday

Midday with the Mayor on water restrictions and police leadership

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published July 21, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT
Mayor Brandon Scott backs Faith Leach as his nominee for city administrator.
Emily Hofstaedter
/
WYPR
Mayor Brandon Scott

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joins Tom to discuss the nomination of Interim Police Chief Richard Worley to be the permanent chief of the BPD. He opted against a national search, instead tapping a local cop with more than two decades of experience in the department.

Worley was candid about the failings of the agency in preventing the horrific shooting at the Brooklyn Homes earlier this month. We ask the Mayor what his administration considers the lessons learned.

In the second half of our show, we are hosting a Community Conversation to get your take on the state of our city. You are welcome to join us:

Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsBaltimore MayorMidday NewsmakerBaltimore City
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
