Midday with the Mayor on water restrictions and police leadership

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joins Tom to discuss the nomination of Interim Police Chief Richard Worley to be the permanent chief of the BPD. He opted against a national search, instead tapping a local cop with more than two decades of experience in the department.

Worley was candid about the failings of the agency in preventing the horrific shooting at the Brooklyn Homes earlier this month. We ask the Mayor what his administration considers the lessons learned.

In the second half of our show, we are hosting a Community Conversation to get your take on the state of our city. You are welcome to join us:

Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

