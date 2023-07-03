© 2023 WYPR
Margaret and Irene Li encourage zero waste home cooking

By Tom Hall,
Teria Rogers, Malarie Pinkard-Pierre, Sam Bermas-Dawes
Published July 3, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT
Mel Taing
/
Margaret And Irene Li, authors of "Perfectly Good Food: A Totally Achievable Zero Waste Approach to Home Cooking"

Americans love to eat, without doubt, but we also have a terrible penchant for throwing away a lot of food. About 4% of all Green House Gas emissions comes from the food we toss into landfills, some $400 billion dollar’s worth every year.

My guests today are Margaret and Irene Li. A few years ago, these Chinese-American sisters wrote an award winning cookbook called Double Awesome Chinese Food.  The sisters grew up in Boston, and with their brother Andy, they started a successful restaurant group and dumpling business. Mei Mei Dumplings are available at farmer’s markets throughout New England, and later this year, they’ll be available to order online nationwide.

Their new cookbook draws on their experience in the restaurant and food industry to move the needle away from wasting so much food. It’s called Perfectly Good Food: A Totally Achievable ZERO WASTE APPROACH to HOME COOKING.

The authors joined Tom in studio when they were visiting Baltimore for a book event at the Ivy Bookshop.

