Midday

Sean Yoes on new film, Eroding History

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 15, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT
Eroding History tells the story of two Black communities on Deal Island, on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, that are finding themselves at the intersection of sea level rise, historic racism, and the disappearance of Black communities. It is a climate justice story, made by two Black filmmakers and a Jewish grandchild of refugees. A deeply personal and moving story of a community striving to hold on to its culture, Eroding History is anything but dry. The film is presented by the The Environmental Justice Journalism Initiative Presents.
Sean Yoes was born, raised and currently resides in West Baltimore. He has been a professional journalist since 1989. He co-wrote and co-produced Eroding History and joins Tom today.

The film is presented by the The Environmental Justice Journalism Initiative.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayjournalism
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
