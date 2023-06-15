Sean Yoes on new film, Eroding History

"Eroding History" tells the story of two Black communities on Deal Island, on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, that are finding themselves at the intersection of sea level rise, historic racism and the disappearance of Black communities. It is a climate justice story, made by two Black filmmakers and a Jewish grandchild of refugees.

Sean Yoes was born, raised and currently resides in West Baltimore. He has been a professional journalist since 1989. He co-wrote and co-produced Eroding History and joins Tom today.

The film is presented by the The Environmental Justice Journalism Initiative.

