The future of Maryland's education and the MSDE Superintendent

A discussion about education in Baltimore on Midday. But first, a note on today's show.

Maryland State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury accepted an invitation several weeks ago to join today's Midday. His staff asked for questions and list of topics Tom wanted to discuss. We do not often send specific questions to guests prior to their appearances on our show.

This policy has several of reasons, including the fact that I won’t know what I will ask until I hear how a conversation proceeds. I do, however, often send a list of potential topics that I think will be of interest to listeners so that if the guest needs to assemble data and information, they will have a chance to do so.

Last night, a member of Choudhury's media relations team told Midday he did not want to talk about some of the topics listed.

The State Board of Education is currently considering renewing Mr. Choudhury’s contract, amid some criticism by some former and current employees who have complained about the workplace culture at the state Department of Education, as reported by several news outlets. Leaders of the board have voiced their support for extending Mr. Choudhury’s tenure, while others are calling for his ouster.

We were looking forward to having Mr. Choudhury offer his perspective on these and several other education-related matters and if needed, correct the record.

But, he has declined that opportunity. The invitation for him to join Tom on Midday stands, and we hope he understands that with all due respect, he will be asked to respond to a full range of issues, with no restrictions.

Instead, our conversation on education is joined by two experts who know the topic well, author and education expert Kalman, “Buzzy” Hettleman and journalist Liz Bowie.

Hettleman is a former member of the Baltimore City School Board, a former Baltimore Deputy Mayor, a state secretary of human resources, and a member of the Kirwan Commission, whose recommendations led to the Blueprint that is intended to dramatically improve the quality of education for students in our state.

He is also the author of several books about education, and a frequent presence in the media on the opinion pages.

Bowie is a long-time education reporter, who know works for our news partner, the Baltimore Banner.

Baltimore Banner reporter Liz Bowie, left, and author and education expert Kalman Hettleman, right.

