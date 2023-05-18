© 2023 WYPR
Washington Post columnist takes humorous look at U.S. history

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 18, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT
Washington Post columnist Alexandra Petri's witty new book combines real events and absurd fabrications in an irreverent takedown of our nation’s complex history.

An array of fictional documents that take us behind the headlines of important historical events in Alexandra Petri's "US History: Important American Documents (I Made Up)"

Petri is a terrific political satirist and humor columnist for the Washington Post. The fictitious documents run the gamut from “top toys for Puritan parents” and “John and Abigail Adams try Sexting to” Aaron Sorkin’s “Gettysburg Address” and Richard Nixon “Tapes - But Just the Parts Where He’s Yelling at Checkers.”

Throughout the book, Petri demonstrates an impressive command of historical events and the people who comprise our nation’s history and mythology.

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Midday
