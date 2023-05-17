© 2023 WYPR
Midday

Pharmacy deserts leave Baltimore residents without access to care

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 17, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT
(Photo by Art Author, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Baltimore Banner reporters Clara Longo de Freitas and Ryan Little explored the access to pharmacies for Baltimore City residents.

Analysis from the Banner found majority-Black and minority-majority neighborhoods in Baltimore have less access to pharmacies than majority-white neighborhoods.

Our guests join Tom Hall in Studio A.

Clara Longo de Freitas (left) and Ryan Little (right) are reporters with the Baltimore Banner. (Image courtesy Banner)

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

