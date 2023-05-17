Pharmacy deserts leave Baltimore residents without access to care

Baltimore Banner reporters Clara Longo de Freitas and Ryan Little explored the access to pharmacies for Baltimore City residents.

Analysis from the Banner found majority-Black and minority-majority neighborhoods in Baltimore have less access to pharmacies than majority-white neighborhoods.

Our guests join Tom Hall in Studio A.

Clara Longo de Freitas (left) and Ryan Little (right) are reporters with the Baltimore Banner. (Image courtesy Banner)

