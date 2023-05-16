Title 42 is over. What's next for U.S. immigration?

Title 42, the Trump era effort to restrict asylum seekers that was continued during the first two years of the Biden Administration, ended last Thursday. With the policy's end, immigration experts expected a surge of migrants at the U.S. southern border. Bu that hasn’t happened.

Last week, before the regulation was rescinded, U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended as many as 11,000 migrants a day. Over the weekend, according to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, those numbers went down to 6,300 on Friday and 4,200 on Saturday.

Tom's guest on this issue is Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, the President and CEO of Lutheran Immigrant and Refugee Service, a non-profit organization that helps resettle refugees.

Krish O'Mara Vignarajah President and CEO of Lutheran Immigration and Relief Service.

