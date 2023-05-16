© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Midday

Title 42 is over. What's next for U.S. immigration?

By Tom Hall,
Malarie Pinkard-PierreTeria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 16, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT
(Photo by Jonathan McIntosh via Flickr)
The U.S. border wall in Neco, Arizona. (Photo by Jonathan McIntosh via Flickr)

Title 42, the Trump era effort to restrict asylum seekers that was continued during the first two years of the Biden Administration, ended last Thursday. With the policy's end, immigration experts expected a surge of migrants at the U.S. southern border. Bu that hasn't happened.

Last week, before the regulation was rescinded, U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended as many as 11,000 migrants a day. Over the weekend, according to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, those numbers went down to 6,300 on Friday and 4,200 on Saturday.

Tom's guest on this issue is Krish O'Mara Vignarajah, the President and CEO of Lutheran Immigrant and Refugee Service, a non-profit organization that helps resettle refugees.

Krish O'Mara Vignarajah_HS-scalecrop3.png
Krish O'Mara Vignarajah President and CEO of Lutheran Immigration and Relief Service.

Want to join our conversation?

Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.Audio will be posted here following the program.

immigration
