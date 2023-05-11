Showdown as federal debt looms over Congress

Today on Midday, a heated impasse over the debt ceiling.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Congress that the Treasury will soon run out of the “extraordinary measures” currently being employed to maintain the full faith and credit of the federal government.

After a meeting on Tuesday with Congressional leaders, neither President Joe Biden nor Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy expressed great optimism that either side had budged in the standoff over whether budget cuts can be tied to a deal on raising the debt ceiling.

Our guests are Kathleen Day, a lecturer at the Johns Hopkins Carey School of Business, and Luke Broadwater, congressional reporter for The New York Times.

