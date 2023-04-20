© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Upscale resale: Recycling high-end fashions, funding patient care

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersRob SivakMalarie Pinkard-Pierre
Published April 20, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT
Renewal Hunt Valley Store Opening.PNG
Opening day in 2021 of the Renewal: Upscale Resale shop in the Hunt Valley Town Centre in Cockeysville, MD. Run by the non-profit Women's Board of the Johns Hopkins Hospital, its sales of used designer and vintage clothing and fashion accessories help fund a variety of patient-care projects, from children's clinics to women's breast cancer treatment centers. The Board also operates the Carry On resale shop on East Monument Street in Baltimore and two coffee bars in Johns Hopkins Hospital. (image courtesy Womens' Board)

If you’ve just joined us today, it’s Midday on the Environment. More than 6% of waste in the US comes from household textiles.

The Secondary Materials and Recycled Textiles Association, or SMART, a network of companies involved in fabric recycling, says that 95% of textiles can be reused or recycled. Old curtains, towels, sheets, shoes, stuffed animals and more can all be turned into new stuff.

Renewal_Recycled Clothing Store_videostill.PNG
Second-hand designer women's fashion and accessories on display at the Renewal: Upscale Resale store in Cockeysville. (courtesy photo)

And when it comes to clothes, what better way to recycle them than to have someone else wear them?
Forbes Magazine reports that in 2021, the global market value of secondhand clothes was $96 billion.

Joining Tom now are two volunteers with the Women’s Board of the Johns Hopkins Hospital, which runs stores downtown and in Cockeysville that sell secondhand clothes to raise money for the Hospital.

Susan Flax Posner is a volunteer at RENEWAL Upscale Resale at the Hunt Valley Town Centre in Cockeysville.

Joan Quinn volunteers at the Carry On Shop on East Monument Street, on the Johns Hopkins Medical Campus in Baltimore…

Susan Posner and Joan Quinn join Tom in Studio A.

Susan Flax Posner-Joan Quinn-COMBO.png
(L-R) Susan Flax Posner is a volunteer at the Renewal: Upscale Resale shop; Joan Quinn works at the Women's Board's Carry On resale store. (courtesy photos)

You are welcome to join us as well…
Call 410.662.8780. Or Email: [email protected]

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayJohns Hopkins Hospitalchildren healthphilanthropic enterprises
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre