midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

AI & Race: How do we build racial equity into our smart machines?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreRob Sivak
Published March 28, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT
Artificial-Intelligence_image credit Pixabay_CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.jpg
The complex algorithms used to endow computers with artificial intelligence can mirror or amplify the racial or political biases of their programmers. As this powerful technology takes hold in human culture, racial justice advocates are urging that social ethics and equity considerations become standard in the development of new AI products. (image credit: Pixabay CC0 via Wikimedia Commons)

Today, a conversation about equity and AI. Tom's guest is Dr. Timnit Gebru, a computer scientist and tech expert who is working to reduce the negative effects of artificial intelligence.

In 2021, Dr. Gebru founded and currently serves as executive director of the Distributed AI Research Institute (DAIR). Before that, she was employed at Google, where she co-led the Ethical Artificial Intelligence research team. She was fired in 2020 — although the company insists she resigned — after a dispute with Google about its suppression of some of her research, and her criticism of the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies. She had previously done ground-breaking work at Apple and Microsoft.

Dr. Gebru is also the co-founder of Black in AI, a nonprofit whose stated ission is "to increase the presence, inclusion, visibility and health of Black people in the field of AI."

Her research includes studying how artificial intelligence often reinforces and amplifies existing prejudices and marginalization. She has looked at how facial recognition programs are much less accurate in analyzing faces of people of color. She has also written about the need for regulation in the tech industry, and the environmental impact of AI.

Dr. Timnit Gebru joins us on Zoom from San Francisco.

Timnit Gebru Headshot.jpg
Dr. Timnit Gebru is an Ethiopian-born American computer scientist and the founder and executive director of the Distributed AI Research Institute (DAIR), which works to address ethical and equity issues of this burgeoning technology. (photo courtesy Timnit Gebru)

Do you think ethics and equity should be factors in the development of AI?
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
