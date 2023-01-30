© 2023 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

The Tyre Nichols murder: again, a nation feeling anguish and anger

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersRob Sivak
Published January 30, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST
TyreNicholsProtests-Memphis 01.27.23_AP Photo_GeraldHerbert_SCALED.png
Protesters take over a bridge Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn., after authorities released police video depicting five Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols, a 29 year-old Black man whose death resulted in murder charges against the officers, and provoked nationwide outrage and protests over the country's latest instance of police brutality. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The murder of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis policemen is yet another example of violence against Black citizens that can traumatize Black communities throughout the country.

We begin today with Dr. Donell Barnett, the president of the Association of Black Psychologists. He is the Deputy Director for Mental Health Clinical Operations at the Illinois Department of Human Services.

Donell Barnett joins us on Zoom from Chicago…

donell barnett_ABP_CROP.png
Dr. Donell Barnett is president of the Association of Black Psychiatrists, a 1400-member independent organization that works to address the unique societal and mental health issues facing African Americans. (courtesy photo)

You can join u: 410.662.8780 Email: [email protected] Or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddaypolice brutalityPolice ReformBaltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak