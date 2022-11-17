© 2022 WYPR
Midday

"Nutrition Diva" Monica Reinagel: Managing holiday weight worries

Published November 17, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST
Monica-Reinagel-MS-LDN-2.jpeg
Monica Reinagel, MS,LD/N, CNS, widely known as the "Nutrition Diva," is a board-certified, licensed nutritionist and a professionally trained chef and opera singer. She hosts a nutrition website and two popular diet & health podcasts. She joins us regularly on Midday's Smart Nutrition series. (courtesy photo)

With Thanksgiving just a week away, we thought it was a good time to touch base with Monica Reinagel, the Nutrition Diva. She can set us straight about some myths concerning weight gain and weight loss, and she can offer some tips for not inflicting too much damage to the waistline at Thanksgiving and throughout the holidays.

Monica Reinagel is a licensed nutritionist and the author of six books, including Nutrition Diva’s Secrets for a Healthy Diet.  She’s the host of the Nutrition Over Easy website, and the creator of the weekly Nutrition Diva podcast, which has been one of Apple Podcasts/iTunes' most highly ranked health and fitness podcasts since it debuted in 2008. She also co-hosts a podcast called Change Academy, with fitness and movement coach Brock Armstrong.

Monica Reinagel joins us on Zoom, and she welcomes your questions and comments as well...

