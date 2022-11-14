Politics: Trump, the GOP and their struggle for power as 2024 looms

We begin the hour with Midday on Politics.

The US Senate will stay in Democratic hands, following the victory of incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada. She beat a Trump endorsed and heavily financed Republican opponent, Adam Laxalt.

Attention has turned to the House, where control hinges on several races in California that are yet to be decided. And, any time attention turns away from Donald Trump, he tends to do his best to redirect it back where it belongs. For more than a week, he has hyped a big announcement for tomorrow, when he may announce his candidacy for president.

A whole bunch of Republicans want him to keep that decision out of the headlines until the Senate runoff election in Georgia between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and the Trump-backed Republican, Herschel Walker, is over. But Mr. Trump doesn’t have a long tradition of accepting the counsel of many Republicans. And he certainly doesn’t have a very successful history in advocating for Republicans in the House and Senate.

Tom's guest is Eugene Scott, a national political reporter with the Washington Post.

