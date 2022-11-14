© 2022 WYPR
Politics: Trump, the GOP and their struggle for power as 2024 looms

Published November 14, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST
APTOPIX Trump Legal Troubles
Julia Nikhinson/AP
AP
Former President Donald Trump gestures as he departs Trump Tower, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in New York, on his way to the New York attorney general's office for a deposition in a civil investigation. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

We begin the hour with Midday on Politics.

The US Senate will stay in Democratic hands, following the victory of incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada. She beat a Trump endorsed and heavily financed Republican opponent, Adam Laxalt.

Attention has turned to the House, where control hinges on several races in California that are yet to be decided. And, any time attention turns away from Donald Trump, he tends to do his best to redirect it back where it belongs. For more than a week, he has hyped a big announcement for tomorrow, when he may announce his candidacy for president.

A whole bunch of Republicans want him to keep that decision out of the headlines until the Senate runoff election in Georgia between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and the Trump-backed Republican, Herschel Walker, is over. But Mr. Trump doesn’t have a long tradition of accepting the counsel of many Republicans. And he certainly doesn’t have a very successful history in advocating for Republicans in the House and Senate.

Tom's guest is Eugene Scott, a national political reporter with the Washington Post.

Eugene Scott joins us on our digital line from Washington, DC.

EugeneScott_reporter_WashPost.jpg
Eugene Scott is a national polirtical correspondent for the Washington Post. (photo credit Wash Post)

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Midday on Politics political parties GOP Donald Trump
