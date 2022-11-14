© 2022 WYPR
Neighborhoods: Allendale resident Betty Fenner-Davis, at home again

Published November 14, 2022 at 12:27 PM EST
Betty Davis 3.jpg
Betty Fenner-Davis, a successful fashion and costume designer, in front of her residence — her childhood home — in Baltimore's Allendale neighborhood. (photo credit Baltimore Banner)
bb-headshot-Vaughn-Hall-3.jpg
-
/
-
Jasmine Vaughn-Hall is the Neighborhood / Community reporter for the Baltimore Banner. (photo (c) Kirk McKoy for the Baltimore Banner)

And now, a segment we call Midday in the NeighborhoodBefore the COVID pandemic, we took the time, now and then, to introduce listeners to various neighborhoods throughout the city of Baltimore. There are 278 named communities in our city, and many of them are not well known to folks city-wide.

Our series went on hiatus after COVID struck, and we're leased to revive it today with the help of our partner news organization, the Baltimore Banner. 

Banner reporter Jasmine Vaughn-Hall joins us. She covers West Baltimore, and along with her colleague, Clara Longo de Freitas, she has posted a story this morning on the Banner website about two neighborhoods in Baltimore: Allendale in the Southwest part of the city, and Little Italy, just east of the Inner Harbor.

Jasmine Vaughan-Hall joins us on Zoom.

Also with us is Betty Fenner-Davis, a fashion and costume designer who has returned to Allendale, the community she grew up in, and who is featured in Jasmine's and Clara's story today.

Betty Fenner-Davis joins us by phone.

Map of Allendale_SW Baltimore_Credit Niche_com.png
A map showing the Southwest Baltimore neighborhood enclave of Allendale. (Credit Niche.com)

Audio will be posted here later this aternoon.

